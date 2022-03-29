The Tangipahoa Reshaping Attitudes for Community Change, usually referred as the TRACC Coalition, is hosting its first Run You Butts Off — Color Run.
The event is set from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the Ponchatoula Area Recreation District 1 Park.
The run will be held in honor of the National Take Down Tobacco Day of Action, formerly known as Kick Butts Day. TRACC is hosting the event along with the KEYS Alliance Youth group to bring community awareness of the dangers posed by tobacco use and how those dangers can be combated, according to Taylor Addison of the TRACC Coalition administrative staff.
“Our Keys Alliance members have taken a stand to be tobacco, alcohol and drug free and they are hosting the run on April 2 to bring awareness and advocate for a healthier Tangipahoa and surrounding Parishes. Aside from the run, we will have games, statistics and information about tobacco use posted throughout the event as well as a pledge wall for community to members to sign and thus pledge to be tobacco free,” Addison said.
The event is open to all ages. The run is free to all participants, however, to be recognized as a numbered runner and be eligible to win first, second or third place prizes, those participating are asked to donate a minimum of $15, Addison said.
Funds collected for the event through donations will be used to further prevention initiatives, activities and trainings for the KEYS Alliance youth.
Addison said sponsors for the event are welcomed and that those interested in sponsoring the run or donating money or prizes for winners can contact her at (985) 542-7138 or (985) 634-6320.
To register, visit facebook.com/tangitracc.