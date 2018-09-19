Football players greet students at Independence Leadership Academy Advocate staff report Advocate Staff Sep 19, 2018 - 2:30 pm (…) Facebook Twitter Email Anthony Domiano, a football player at Independence High School, greets Independence Leadership Academy students on Friday, Sept. 14, 2018. Provided photo Independence High School football player Anthony Domiano high-fives a student as teammate Hunter Bel watches at Independence Leadership Academy. Provided photo Facebook Twitter Email Print Save Independence Leadership Academy welcomed Independence High School football players on Sept. 14. The athletes greeted the younger students with high-fives as they arrived at school. Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Baton Rouge Breaking News Stay in the know about Baton Rouge's biggest news headlines. Sign up today for our newsletter! Sign up Manage Lists Facebook Twitter Email Print Save Advocate Staff Follow Advocate Staff Close Get email notifications on Advocate Staff daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. Whenever Advocate Staff posts new content, you'll get an email delivered to your inbox with a link. Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Follow Advocate Staff Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today View comments Resources: To submit news items and photographs: Editor: Darlene Denstorff225.336.6952Contact by e-mail or Online submission Reporter: Leila Pitchford-English225.388.0731 orContact by e-mail To place a death notice: Obituary department225.388.0289Online submission orContact by e-mail For delivery issues: Circulation department225.388.0200Contact by e-mail For ad inquiries: Contact Paul Demouy225.388.0710 Contact by e-mail For legal advertising: Legal notices department225.388.0128 orContact by e-mail To place an ad in the Classifieds section: Classified department225.383.0111Online submission or Contact by e-mail To place a wedding or engagement announcement: 225.388.0738Online submission orContact by e-mail Send mail to P.O. Box 588 Baton Rouge, LA 70821