HAMMOND — North Oaks Medical Center’s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit graduates and their families are invited to a reunion from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Dec. 1.
Each year, North Oaks invites families who have made the journey through the hospital’s NICU to attend the reunion.
To RSVP, register online at www.northoaks.org/nicu or call the North Oaks Special Events Line at (985) 230-2255 or (225) 686-4897.
The reunion will take place in the E. Brent Dufreche Conference Center, within North Oaks Diagnostic Center at 15837 Paul Vega, MD, Drive in Hammond. Santa Claus and his elves will be on hand to meet and greet the children, who will be treated to face painting, pictures with Santa and craft-making at the family-oriented celebration. Light refreshments by Chick-fil-A will be served.
NICUs are hospital units that care for babies who are born too early or have serious illnesses.