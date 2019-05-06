Livingston School Board members okayed a $135,000 annual salary Monday night for incoming Superintendent Joe Murphy.
The board's vote came after a nearly two-hour executive session in which board members discussed the contract and Murphy's character and competency, according to Board Attorney Mark Boyer.
"We're trying to decide what were going pay him, we're trying to determine how long we're going to pay him for, we're trying to determine whether or not there's going to be allowances," Boyer said.
The board was meeting as a committee of the whole. The committee's report will be the subject of discussion and action during the board's regular meeting Thursday, according to an agenda.
The board appointed Murphy as superintendent April 18 on a split 5-4 vote of the board. He will succeed Rick Wentzel, who is retiring this year.
The contract agreed upon Monday will run through June 30, 2022. Murphy will be subject to a mandatory evaluation each year after the first full year.
Among Murphy's listed performance objectives are advocating for the school system, monitoring and working towards improving student achievement, keeping the board informed of material developments and finances and being "at all times" an "ethical leader of the district."
Murphy's pay is equal to the salary promised Wentzel, according to a copy of Wentzel's contract from 2016, though Wentzel was given a four-year term.
Wentzel's performance objectives were also outlined in more specifics, such as reviewing student performance data and increasing opportunities for Advanced Placement coursework.
The contract for Murphy was approved unanimously Monday night. The only amendment board members made was adding the annual evaluations.
Boyer said the executive session to negotiate the contract was justified under exemptions that allow for discussion of the "character (or) professional competence" of a person.
"That's a necessary discussion for the contract," he said, for board members to decide on a term and salary to give the superintendent.
Murphy's attorney, Yigal Bander, said he felt it was appropriate that board members discuss the contract behind closed doors so they could express themselves. Murphy was not in the closed door meeting.