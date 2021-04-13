SPRINGFIELD — While most know the importance of firetrucks to departments charged with responding to fires and other emergencies, fire departments needs more than trucks in their fleet.
For Livingston Parish Fire District 2, boats are an important part of the department's equipment. One of the district's boats was recently used to rescue two boaters after their watercraft capsized. In the 2016 flood, boat rescues were regular occurrences to save trapped residents.
The department's fleet is made possible mostly through fundraisers and donations, both impacted by the recent COVID-19 pandemic.
The department's volunteers are charged with not only suppressing fires when and with ministering to those in medical emergencies, they must be prepared to make searches and rescues when called upon to do so on the many bodies of water that flow through their sprawling district in the southeast corner of the parish.
Fire District 2, staffed by volunteers, has the responsibility of being firefighters and rescuers in an area that stretches from Interstate 12 on the north to Lake Maurepas on the south, and from the Tangipahoa Parish line on the east to the Amite River on the west. Within the district’s boundaries are the Tickfaw, Blood, Natalbany and Amite rivers and the expansive Lake Maurepas.
To provide services, the district has to maintain its main station in Springfield and four other satellite stations. The outlining stations are on La. 1037, Hutchinson Road, Gum Swamp Road and at the Killian Town Hall. Each station is equipped with a varying number of firetrucks and the special equipment.
The district maintains a small fleet of boats that are kept ready for water rescue. Some of the boats are kept at the Make ‘Em Wet Marina on the Tickfaw River, a convenient spot from which the firefighters can quickly come to the assistance of boaters and others on the Tickfaw, the most utilized of all the waters in the district.
The district, established in 1988, is funded through a 10-mill property tax that provides enough funds to maintain the stations and related expenses. Prior to the flood of 2016 and later the coronavirus pandemic, the tax brought in sufficient funds on an annual basis to help sustain the department. Because of tax reductions due to those two causes, the tax money has decreased over the past several years.
To purchase the trucks and boats used by the district, funds must be raised by members of the department and local civic groups. District 2 Fire Chief Brian Drury said the biggest fundraiser each year is the Firemen’s Poker Run, an event that draws boaters from throughout the state and region. That event, in a typical year, brings in about $50,000.
Also contributing to the department recently was a fundraiser conducted by the Krewe of Tickfaw that hosts a boat parade and dance every Mardi Gras season. Marina owners in the area recently held a skeet shoot to raise money for the district.
Without funds derived from the fundraisers, Drury said, the district could not maintain its fleet of firefighting vehicles and boats. The district also relies on donations of some items such as a large rescue boat with twin 250-horsepower motors.
The motto of Fire District 2 is, “So That Others May Live,” and Drury said his group of about 50 volunteers live up that mission statement.
“The volunteers are the very heart of Fire District 2," he said. "There is no way that we could possibly do the job that we are assigned to do without the men who choose to step up in a spirit of service to their fellow citizens. We are very fortunate that we have a well-trained, veteran crew that has stepped up to fill this important role in the life of a community we call home. We have a number of veterans, including one who has been on the force for 43 years. We also have young volunteers who are stepping up to the challenge of being part of our fire department. We do this because it is a way to give back to our community."
The activities of Fire District 2 are overseen by a five-member district board, three of which are appointed by the Livingston Parish Council and one each by the towns of Springfield and Killian. Drury said the board is supportive of the district’s activities and that the board is responsible for assuring that all district activities are accounted for in the proper manner.
To respond to calls, the district relies on a call system. When a distress call comes in, the volunteers are quickly notified by telephone and they respond by either heading for the nearest fire station or directly to the location of the emergency.
Drury said his department responds to about 800 calls a year and about 70% of those calls are for medical emergencies and 30% for fires. Calls for rescue-and-search operations on the water come in most frequently in the summer months when hundreds of boaters are on the water, especially on the weekends. Special attention is needed on the Tickfaw River which is lined by several hundred homes and camps.
“We are ever vigilant … in the summer, it’s the speedboats, skiers, jet ski riders and others that draw our attention. And in the winter, it is the fishermen and hunters. We are ready to help all when called upon,” Drury said.
The chief is quick to offer advice to those who choose to use the waters in his district. Among his list of precautions are: don’t operate a boat when under the influence of alcohol; use “kill switches” that will stop a motor if the operator is thrown overboard; take a boat safety class; operate a boat on the correct side of the river; and if you are going to pull people on inner tubes, do it in the lake, not in the rivers.
"I can’t understand those who pull people, especially kids, on tubes in narrow parts of the river. Would you go walking in the middle of an interstate? If you are going to pull people on tubes, go out into the lake, away from the many other boats on the river,” Drury said.
Fighting fires, making medical calls and saving lives on the water are not all that the volunteers of District 2 accomplish. Drury said that during the flood of 2016 that inundated much of Livingston Parish, his force immediately went into action to save lives.
“Our stations were largely spared flooding, but when the call came to help rescue others at locations throughout the parish, we immediately responded. We have a high-water truck, and I, and some of my men, spent 68 straight hours in that truck rescuing people," he said. "We just could not stop. We have this huge, high water truck and the water was up over the tires…it was scary!"
Drury said the department had a hard time keeping the truck on the road.
"After a while, we quit counting … but at some point, I think we crammed about 50 people in the back of that truck and we could not pick up all who needed our help," he recalled. "We had to tell those left behind that we would come back and pick them up. At one point, I had two of my men helping me and I had to leave them behind so that we could get more people in the truck. We would bring people to high ground and then go out and rescue more. We rescued hundreds … it was a time I will never forget."
In his 28 years on the District 2 force, Drury said he has had to experience a gamut of emotions in service to others.
“Unfortunately, I have had to watch victims of terrible accidents breath their last breaths … something hard to take," he said. "At the same time, we have had to help bring life into this world. I remember one time when we had to deliver a baby. Seeing a breath taken for the first time by a new life helped make up for the times when the opposite happened.”
Drury counts 50 volunteers on his force and said of those numbers “every department needs help, so if there is anyone out there who wants to serve on a fire department, go to the nearest station, knock on the door, get acquainted with the firemen and decide if this is something that you would like to do. This is a great way to help your neighbors, to serve your community, and I encourage volunteers to step up and give us some help.”
Those interested in joining the district firefighting team go through an application process. During an interview, applicants are told what is expected of them and what they are required to accomplish if they choose to join the group. After the application process, the members vote on approval of the applicant.
New members of the department serve a six-month probation period; during that time, they go through a training program where they learn the skills necessary to become a member of the district.
“Looking back, I would not trade my decision to become a member of the District 2 fire department for anything else in my life," Drury said. "This has been a rewarding journey for me and for the members of the district with whom I serve. We all know that we are doing something very special for the good people we are called upon to serve.
"We share a bond that is very meaningful. When you agree to join our department, you are making a commitment of your time and abilities … but it is all worthwhile. Serving “so that others may live,” is certainly a calling worth answering.”