In an effort to assist residents in increasing their digital literacy, the Southeastern Livingston Center in Walker recently completed a seven-session course on how to best use Google apps, one of the most frequently utilized digital tools for communication and document creation.
The weekly sessions began with the initial offering, "Google Workspace for Beginners," on July 25, and concluded with the final session, "Gmail for Beginners," on Aug. 15. Krystal Hardison, director of the center, said the classes were offered as part of the Link Up Livingston effort that is seeking to improve digital literacy for residents of Livingston Parish.
“Link Up Livingston … goes along with the effort to expand broadband access to more of our citizens," Hardison said. "The need for digital literacy is becoming more and more critical as time goes by. An effort is underway to work through the schools and other resources to help our citizens learn more about how to communicate using computers. The Google apps series was our way of assisting in this effort."
The free classes were led by Nikki Lavergne, technical facilitator for the Livingston Parish school system. Lavergne, who has experience as a classroom teacher, said knowledge about digital use has become a must for many.
“For many, knowledge of how to best utilize such resources as Google is critical," Lavergne said. "Many employers now require their workers to have knowledge of how to use computers. It’s one thing to know how to use a computer and it’s something else to know how to access the wonderful information that is available through Google and other sources."
She added that the COVID-19 pandemic demonstrated just how important computers and digital knowledge has become. When COVID closed schools, students had to continue their work through computers, tablets and other devices that tied users to the school system. In many cases, parents and others had to learn computer skills to help the students.
“The time has come when digital literacy is a very necessary part of the lives of almost everyone,” she said.
She said the Google workplace offers many possibilities. For example, she said, with Google, documents and communications can be stored in ways that have replaced the old floppy disks of the early computer age.
The classes were offered through the cooperation of Southeastern Louisiana University.
Lavergne started her lectures with a lesson that was sent via Google from Jennifer Rowell, training and development director for the Human Resources Department at Southeastern. The tutorial offered her students a quick summary of what would be explored for that particular class.
A recent session, "Google Docs for Beginners," was typical of how the classes were conducted. Lavergne opened the session by explaining the class would plan a celebration by creating a new document containing details about the event.
She then led the class, step by step, on how to create the document. She started by explaining the various terms associated with computer usage and offered specific instruction on how to create a document. Lavergne pointed out that computers make document creation an easy task.
Lavergne, using a laptop computer that was capable of projecting what she was working with onto a large screen, led her students through the creation of their document. She demonstrated a thorough knowledge of just what a computer can do by quickly going through one step at a time.
Several class participants acknowledged surprise at some of the tricks that can be accomplished through proper use of the computer. For example, Lavergne projected her own face onto the screen demonstrating how art and photographs can be easily and quickly added to a document.
Kim Galloway, who said she has attended all the sessions, said she chose to be part of the series so she would be better prepared for the workplace.
“I started a new job and I knew that I had to learn how to better utilize Google. I had some familiarity with systems, but much of my knowledge involves old technology. This class has helped me learn how to use all the great things that Google has to offer.”
Dorothy Vidrine said she joined the sessions to broaden her knowledge of how to better use a computer.
“I just thought that I could learn some things that I could put to good use. You can do so many things with a computer now … communicate with others, make such things as Christmas cards, documents. … I have learned a lot through these classes.”
Hardison said the series was one more opportunity for the center to continue its quest to provide knowledge to area residents.
“I just believe that you never quit learning. We offer a wide variety of programs that are both enlightening and entertaining. Providing these classes is part of our mission,” she said.
She said the series has proved to be popular and that it may be repeated in the future.