The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries Law Enforcement Academy on June 29 graduated its 34th class of cadets into the ranks of LDWF Enforcement Division agents at a ceremony in Baton Rouge.
After six months of training at the academy, 17 newly commissioned agents are ready to begin enforcing hunting, fishing and boating regulations that govern the use of the state's natural resources, a news release said.
The new agents from the area include:
- Mason Castello, of Baton Rouge, assigned to Orleans Parish.
- Heather Fitzgerald, of Ponchatoula, assigned to Jefferson Parish. Fitzgerald was awarded the physical fitness award for scoring the highest on the physical fitness assessment test.
- Jebadiah Kraft, of Ponchatoula, assigned to Terrebonne Parish. Kraft received the academic award for having the highest grades and won the overall award, which is a cumulative score from the firearms, academic and physical training categories.
- Stephen Lacombe, of Baton Rouge, assigned to Morehouse Parish.
- Cody Salpietra, of Zachary, assigned to Terrebonne Parish.
The other new agents are Austin Anderson, of Raceland, assigned to Lafourche Parish; Troy Autin, of Houma, assigned to Lafourche Parish; Dustin Barton, of Winnfiled, assigned to Winn Parish; Jade Duhon, of Rayne, assigned to Iberia Parish; received the firearms award for the best marksman in the class; Tracen Francis, of Minden, assigned to Natchitoches Parish; Breylan Kemp, of Minden, assigned to Desoto Parish; Jamyson Loomis, of Vidalia, assigned to Concordia Parish; Chelsea Moudry, of Brenham, Texas, assigned to Calcasieu Parish; Victoria Onebane, of Rayne, assigned to Iberia Parish; Christopher Pippin, of Lake Providence, assigned to East Carroll Parish; Micheal Thacker, of Hineston, assigned to Sabine Parish; and Clinton Willis, of Longville, assigned to Beauregard Parish.
Wildlife and Fisheries Secretary Jack Montoucet was the keynote speaker at the graduation and told the cadets, “We honor you — our cadets — because you have completed your training that could have only been achieved through dedication, and a desire to be the best that you can be — both individually and as a team.”
Col. Chad Hebert, head of the LDWF Enforcement Division, presented certificates and recited the Oath of Office making the cadet’s transition to commissioned agents official.
At the academy, cadets train to enforce the state's recreational boating laws, the state and federal wildlife and fisheries laws and general law enforcement work on the state's many wildlife management areas. The academy also covers general law enforcement training equal to that of other state law enforcement officers.
The graduating agents fill vacancies in LDWF’s Enforcement Division and will be assigned to a field-training officer for their first six months of duty.