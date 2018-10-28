WALKER — Louisiana State troopers arrested a man Sunday on negligent homicide and other counts after receiving a tip he had been involved in a hit and run that killed a motorcyclist shortly after midnight.
Coty Metrejean, 36, of Denham Springs, died in the crash on LA 447 south of Interstate 12 in Livingston Parish, according to State Police.
Lorenzo Gamaz, 21, of Walker, was arrested and accused of fleeing the scene after striking Montrejean's motorcycle.
The crash occurred as Metrejean was traveling southbound on LA 447 on a 2016 Harley Davidson motorcycle. For reasons still under investigation, Metrejean was struck from behind by a southbound vehicle. The impact caused Metrejean's motorcycle to cross the center line and come to rest in the northbound ditch, State Police said.
Metrejean, who sustained serious injuries, was transported to an area hospital, where he later was pronounced dead by hospital staff, State Police said.
Troopers announced Sunday morning that investigators were searching for a red 2006 to 2009 Audi with significant damage to the front of the vehicle. They located a 2008 Audi matching that description at Gamaz's home after receiving a tip.
Gamaz was booked into Livingston Parish jail on the following counts: negligent homicide, felony hit and run resulting in death, reckless operation, no driver's license, no insurance and failure to report a crash.