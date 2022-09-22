Two weeks after the Livingston Parish Council imposed a year-long moratorium on carbon capture injection wells, members unanimously approved a resolution asking state and federal agencies to pause permitting for projects associated with the technology.
“I want to make sure agencies responsible for permitting these activities understand we are opposed,” said Councilman Shane Mack, who introduced the resolution during Thursday's council meeting.
Carbon capture and storage is a process by which carbon emissions are captured at an industrial site and injected deep underground. The practice has been lauded by industry as the future of emissions reduction but roundly criticized by environmental groups that argue it is too risky and ineffective.
The council requested in their resolution that the federal Environmental Protection Agency and state Department of Natural Resources, among other agencies, hold off on issuing permits for "any activities associated with Class V and VI wells … specific to geologic testing of rock formation, monitoring, drilling, and/or injecting of CO2 for long term storage."
Class V wells inject non-hazardous fluids underground, according to the EPA. Class VI wells — which were the subject of last meeting's moratorium — are used to inject carbon dioxide into deep rock formations.
The resolution also seeks to suspend such activities in Livingston Parish, including the parish waterways, until the council can develop and establish local government regulation to ensure safety.
At least two carbon capture projects are being considered for Livingston Parish.
Air Products plans to build a blue hydrogen manufacturing plant near Ascension Parish's Burnside area that would extract methane from natural gas. The carbon dioxide produced in the process would be captured and put under pressure, turning it into a liquid. The liquid would be injected deep underground in wells across Livingston, St. James, St. John the Baptist and Tangipahoa parishes.
Oxy Low Carbon Ventures, a subsidiary of Occidental Petroleum, plans to build a carbon sequestration facility near the Holden area in Livingston Parish. Company officials have said they hope to have that facility online by 2025.
Many Livingston Parish residents, along with council members, have expressed their unease about the technology. Their concerns primarily focus on safety and potential repercussions decades from now.
At the beginning of Thursday's council meeting, state Rep. Sherman Mack, an Albany Republican, told residents he was in their corner and plans "to fight this with everything that I have.
“This thing is going too fast. People are scared," he said. “I am here on a state level to assist you.”
But Brian Landry, vice president of political affairs at the Louisiana Chemical Association, said during the meeting that carbon capture is a proven technology. He added that the chemical industry needs to educate the public about injection wells to assuage some of the fear and negativity surrounding the practice.
Landry emphasized that the carbon capture industry will bring positive economic impact to the state, including bringing jobs to the parish.
“We have some great opportunities here," he said. “I didn’t want this to be a chilling effect going throughout the state.”
However, council member Garry "Frog" Talbert noted that chemical companies build their plants in Ascension Parish, not Livingston. And Livingston Parish, he suggested, becomes a dumping ground.
"They’re going to pipe the stuff to us nobody wants. That’s what you’ve got to quantify to the people," Talbert said. "Don’t ship us the bad stuff and pump their budget up.”
Landry urged the council to look at the big picture and recognize the benefit to the entire state.
Councilman Tracy Girlinghouse was unmoved: “For the people I represent, I’ve got to be sold a lot harder before I’m for it."