Pelican State Credit Union participates in National Financial Literacy Month and National Credit Union Youth Month each year by hosting workshops for youth and adults across the state, a news release said. In light of current stay-at-home orders, the credit union is taking its efforts online to meet member and community needs as people practice social distancing in April.
Parents can visit pelicanstatecu.com/TeamPelican for fun information and ideas for youth financial education, the release said. Also for parents, the credit union is hosting a digital event on Facebook with information on drawing contests, coloring and activity sheets, story time videos and more.
Adults can learn more about Managing Money During a Disaster through virtual Financial Wellness Workshop on the Pelican State Credit Union YouTube page. The complete #AskPelican series, answering questions about credit, finance and money is also there.
To find financial tips and tricks to improve life or learn how to extreme coupon during this time, visit the Pelican State of Mind blog.
Members can speak from home with one of Pelican’s seven nationally certified credit counselors to receive a free, one-on-one financial checkup and learn more about managing money. Request a confidential phone session by visiting the credit union’s website at pelicanstatecu.com/wellness.