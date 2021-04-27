Hammond is holding a Household Hazardous Waste Recycling Collection Day from 8 a.m. to noon May 1 at Zemurray Park, 406 S. Oak St.
All hazardous material must be clearly labeled and in the original container.
Items that will be accepted include light bulbs; batteries; computers, electronics and televisions; tires from automobiles, trucks, recreational vehicles including off-road (must be off the rims and a limit of five); and other items (flammable paints-liquids, oil-based paint, used petroleum oils, antifreeze, pesticides, herbicides, aerosols, propane bottles, moth balls, disinfectants, cooking oil, cleaners, pool cleaners, bleach, degreasers, corrosive cleaners and lighter fluid).
Items not accepted include ammunition; explosives including fireworks; gasoline, diesel and mixtures; nonresidential waste; radioactive devices including smoke and fire detectors; large gas cylinders such as helium, freon or acetylene; styrofoam including packing peanuts, construction debris, furniture, appliances, power tools, all liquids in containers larger than 5 gallons; school lab waste; fire extinguishers; medical waste/medicines; copiers; and latex paint.