Livingston Parish deputies are searching for a man they believe stole a school bus Tuesday night.

[Update, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019 at 3:30 p.m.: Suspect Zachary Anderson is in custody, officials say.]

Sheriff Jason Ard said in a news release that Zachary Anderson, 30, of Denham Springs, was caught on surveillance footage driving inside the bus. Ard said two school buses were parked along Magnolia Beach Road around 10 p.m. when someone got inside and started driving one.

The suspect parked the bus back at its original location and began driving the second bus. The second bus was recovered Wednesday morning along Lockhart Road near Magnolia Estates, according to LPSO.

The investigation is continuing, but authorities believe Anderson is involved with the theft. Anyone with information should contact LPSO at 225-686-2241 or Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at 225-344-STOP.