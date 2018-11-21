THURSDAY
Thanksgiving (Closure): All Livingston Parish Library branches will be closed in observance of Thanksgiving Day. Regular operating hours will resume Nov. 26.
FRIDAY
Lighting of Old City Hall: 6 p.m., Old City Hall, 115 Mattie St., Denham Springs. Followed by a "Christmas Carol" skit at 7 p.m.
SATURDAY
Christmas Open House: 9 a.m., Old City Hall, 115 Mattie St., Denham Springs.
MONDAY
Baby and Toddler Story Time: 9:45 a.m., Denham Springs-Walker Branch Library.
Wiggle Worms: 10 a.m., Albany-Springfield Branch Library.
Story Time: 10:30 a.m., Denham Springs-Walker Branch Library.
TUESDAY
Story Time: 10:30 a.m., Denham Springs-Walker Branch Library.
Hearth & Home Finger Knitting: 5:30 p.m., Main Branch Library. Learn to knit without needles by using fingers.
Spy School: 5:30 p.m., Watson Branch Library.
Learn to Play Magic — The Gathering: 6 p.m., Albany-Springfield Branch Library.
WEDNESDAY
Story Time: 10 a.m., Main Branch, Watson Branch, South Branch and Albany-Springfield Branch libraries.
After School: 2:30 p.m., Main Branch Library.
NOV. 29
Teen Reads — Charles Dickens' "A Christmas Carol": 4:30 p.m., Albany-Springfield Branch Library. Enjoy trivia game with prizes, cozy holiday refreshments, and DIY craft.
LEGO Club: 5:30 p.m., Watson Branch Library.
Spy School: 5:30 p.m., Denham Springs-Walker Branch Library.
Hearth & Home Finger Knitting: 6 p.m., South Branch Library. Learn to knit without needles by using fingers.
ONGOING
Christmas in the Village: The City of Denham Springs will host several events in the Antique Village during the Christmas season, beginning with the Lighting of Old City Hall on Friday, Nov. 23, at 6 p.m. The night will also feature a radio show of “A Christmas Carol” at 7 p.m. at Old City Hall. On Nov. 24, there will be a Christmas Open House from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The annual Chef’s Evening and Wine Tasting, a ticketed event, will be on Nov. 27 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. The Denham Springs Kiwanis Club will hold its annual Christmas Parade starting at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 8, followed by the Lighting of the Christmas Tree at Train Station Park on Dec. 13 at 6 p.m. On Saturday, Dec. 16, members of Students Against Destructive Decisions (SADD) will put on a Live Nativity at Train Station Park, starting at 6 p.m. There will also be Christmas Caroling in the Village on Dec. 1, Dec. 15 and Dec. 27. The Antique Village Toy Drive will run from Nov. 18 through Dec. 8. For more information, visit www.denhamspringsantiquedistrict.com.
100 Under 100 Exhibit: 10 a.m., The Arts Council of Livingston Parish, 133 Hummell St., Denham Springs. Artists of various mediums will flood the gallery with 100 items priced under $100, as well as a few over, for the upcoming holiday shopping season. Through Dec. 22. artslivingston.org.