On Jan. 15, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced his appointments to several Louisiana boards and commissions.
Barbara J. Gibbs, of Hammond, has been reappointed to the Louisiana State Board of Practical Nurse Examiners. Gibbs is an instructor at Southeastern Louisiana University and will serve as a registered nurse representing the Louisiana State Nurses Association.
The mission of the LSBPNE is to protect the health, safety and welfare of the public by providing reasonable assurance that persons who practice practical nursing are competent, ethical practitioners with the necessary knowledge, skills and abilities appropriate to the title and role of the licensed practical nurse.
Annette E. Hurley, Ph.D., of Ponchatoula, has been reappointed to the Board of Examiners for Speech-Language Pathology and Audiology. Hurley is an associate professor at the LSU Health Sciences Center, where she serves as the Audiology Department head and as the Audiology Program director. Hurley will serve the board as a licensed dispensing audiologist.
The Louisiana Board of Examiners for Speech-Language Pathology and Audiology provides regulatory authority over persons offering speech-language pathology and audiology services to the public in order to safeguard the public health, safety and welfare; to protect the public from incompetent, unscrupulous and unauthorized persons; and from unprofessional conduct by speech-language pathologists and audiologists, and speech-language pathology assistants.
Kenneth R. Dawson, of St. Francisville, has been reappointed to the Capital Area Groundwater Conservation District. Dawson is the chief administrative officer for Ascension Parish and will represent Ascension Parish.
The Capital Area Ground Water Conservation District’s mission is to provide for the efficient administration, conservation, orderly development, and supplementation of groundwater resources in the parishes of East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Pointe Coupee, West Baton Rouge and West Feliciana. The board develops, promotes, and implements management strategies to provide for the conservation, preservation, protection, recharging and prevention of waste of the groundwater resources over which it has jurisdictional authority.