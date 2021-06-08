On May 24, the George Rodrigue Foundation of the Arts announced the winners of its annual visual art and songwriting contests, awarding 13 high school juniors and seniors from across Louisiana.
The second-place winner in the songwriting contest was Thai Booker, a senior at Ponchatoula High School, who won $2,000. Visit tinyurl.com/6b6z2ej4 to hear the piece.
Winners from the Songwriting contest, in partnership with the Trombone Shorty Foundation, will have the opportunity to perform at the foundation’s upcoming annual fundraiser, Shorty Fest.
The 2021 contest theme was “Alone Together: Art in the Time of Pandemic,” which encouraged students to reflect and explore their thoughts on this difficult year and create works of art and music inspired by their reflections.