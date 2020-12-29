One of the yearly projects of Tangipahoa Volunteers For Family And Community is donating dictionaries to every third grader in Tangipahoa Parish, as part of the group's literacy program.
In November, Sunshine Ladies President Ann Bourliea delivered dictionaries with the assistance of her husband Wayne. Sunshine Ladies is one of the two branches of Tangipahoa Volunteers For Family And Community. These dictionaries were specifically donated by the Bourlieas in memory of their son Wayne Bourliea Jr.
Ann Bourliea delivered dictionaries to Oaks Montessori School in Hammond, Mater Delorosa Catholic School in Independence and Independence Leadership Academy in Independence. A total of 90 dictionaries were delivered to these three schools.
People who would like to help with literacy projects may make donations in person or through Paypal at the group's website www.tangivfc.com/involved.html. TVFC is a nonprofit organization, so all donations are tax-deductible, and receipts will be provided upon request.
Sunshine Ladies meet on the first Tuesday of every month, and Wednesday Volunteers meet on the first Wednesday. Email TVFC President Marie Heck at marie_heck@yahoo.com or visit website www.tangivfc.com to learn details about the group or to join.