LIVINGSTON — The Livingston Parish Library hosted its first Community Heroes Day on Sept. 7 at the Denham Springs-Walker Branch. The event celebrated local first responders and everyday heroes who work tirelessly to protect the parish.
Participating first responders included Livingston Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness, Livingston Parish Fire Protection District 5, Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office, Walker Police Department, Denham Springs Police Department and Acadian Ambulance Services.
More than 600 community members braved high temperatures to attend the inaugural event to meet and celebrate local firefighters, police officers and emergency medical technicians. Attendees were able to take part in games and face painting while exploring first responder vehicles.