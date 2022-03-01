Learn about the effect of gut microbiome on blood sugar with North Oaks dietetic intern Carolyn Reed at a free seminar from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. March 8.
Seating is limited, and registration is required. Reserve a space at www.northoaks.org/classes or call (985) 243-9106. North Oaks Diabetes Education meetings are held at North Oaks Diagnostic Center, 15837 Paul Vega, MD, Drive, Hammond.
COVID-19 safety measures applicable to health care settings will apply during the meeting as set forth by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Louisiana.
Bacteria can be a healthy way to regulate blood glucose levels, a news release said. Gut microbiome supports blood sugar levels and prevents bacterial infections, which are more likely to occur in people with diabetes.