Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office's Katelynn Sittig, left, waves hello to Blakeleigh Gurzynski, center, the young daughter of the Sittig's best friend Breanna Gurzinski, right, after at EBRSO's Capitol Area Regional Training Academy graduation, Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at Healing Place Church. Sittig, a 'Top Gun' award winner for marksmanship and also 'Outstanding Bearing' recipient, was one of 45 students, representing 20 different agencies from across the state, who graduated from the extensive, 592-hour, 14-week long program. They learned law enforcement history, firearms use, legal and report writing, officer survival techniques, physical training and many other topics.