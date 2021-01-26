On Jan. 15, students at Independence Leadership Academy were able to spin the Big Prize Wheel for earning Positive Behavior Interventions and Supports points. Positive Behavior Interventions and Supports expectations include Be there, Participate, Choose a Positive Attitude, and Make Someone's Day.
Independence Leadership Academy rewarded with spins of prize wheel
- Staff report
-
-
1 min to read
Advocate Staff
