On Friday, Independence Leadership Academy awarded six students with a distinguished leadership award. These students were nominated by their teachers for following all PBIS expectations, showing leadership skills, volunteering to help others and showing growth in their academics. Each student received a certificate and a student leader T-shirt. Honored are, from left, Eriyana Cummings, Frenando Garcia Navarro, Alice Hoffman, Alejandro Carrion, Braxton Bowens and Jerry Walls.
Independence Leadership Academy honors students for leadership
- Staff report
-
-
- 1 min to read
Advocate Staff
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
View comments