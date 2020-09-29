IMG_1899.JPG

Independence Leadership Academy students honored for leadership award are, from left, Eriyana Cummings, Frenando Garcia Navarro, Alice Hoffman, Alejandro Carrion, Braxton Bowens and Jerry Walls.

 Provided photo

On Friday, Independence Leadership Academy awarded six students with a distinguished leadership award. These students were nominated by their teachers for following all PBIS expectations, showing leadership skills, volunteering to help others and showing growth in their academics. Each student received a certificate and a student leader T-shirt. Honored are, from left, Eriyana Cummings, Frenando Garcia Navarro, Alice Hoffman, Alejandro Carrion, Braxton Bowens and Jerry Walls.  

