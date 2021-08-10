Help map internet speeds in rural Louisiana
Many communities in the Baton Rouge area, especially in rural areas, are participating in the Delta Broadband Mapping Project.
On the web at https://tinyurl.com/bxy7z4fz, the project says, “The DRA region, especially rural areas, lacks adequate digital infrastructure to support access to critical services such as healthcare, distance learning, and remote work. In response to these challenges, DRA has launched the Delta Broadband Mapping Project. Through an innovative online crowd-sourcing platform, DRA has launched this year-long effort to gauge broadband accessibility throughout its eight-state region. DRA needs as many residents as possible to take this internet speed test to develop an accurate representation availability across the 252 counties and parishes.
People are asked to visit that same address when in an area, fill in the form asking for an address, and then run the speed test. This allows the project to see what’s going on in the areas. And if your home or business is unable to get service, be sure to enter that information also.
Annual school supplies drive underway
Assess the Need, an annual campaign that provides school supplies to children in Livingston Parish, is underway.
Volunteers will man donation stations at Oak Point Fresh Market, in Watson, and the Walmart, in Walker, Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 14-15. Donations on these collection days have traditionally brought in a sizable portion of the funds needed by Assess the Need.
Krista Watts, who spearheads the Assess the Need campaign, said that this year’s goal is $45,000.
Watts said that a second fundraiser, the Chef’s Showcase, will be held Oct. 21. It was not held last year because of the pandemic.
Don't forget the library
While school is gearing back up, don't forget the Livingston Parish Library has activities and resources. Visit www.mylpl.info to find something for your family.
17th annual kids bike race announced
Kids ages 12 and under and their parents are invited to the 17th annual Kids Bike Race presented by Pelican State Credit Union on Saturday, Aug. 14 in Denham Springs.
Festivities will take place in the parking lot of Abundant Life Church, 206 Edgewood Drive, next to Walmart. Check-in begins at 9 a.m., and the first bike race will begin at 10 a.m. Three races will be divided by age group: 5 and under, 6-9, and 10-12.
All racers will receive refreshments, goody bags and medals of achievement. The credit union will also draw names for prizes following each race.
Other activities include a face-painting booth, music and games, door prizes for parents, and more. The credit union draw one name to win a party at Urban Air Adventure Park.
This event is free and open to the public. Helmets and bikes are required for all race participants. Parents can register their children at https://campaign.documatix.com/DM/DPS/Surveys/Survey/58963DDD1F025633.
Denham Springs Fine Art Association show set
The Denham Springs Fine Art Association current exhibit runs through Aug. 28 at the Arts Council of Livingston Parish gallery. For information, visit artslivingston.org.