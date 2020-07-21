HAMMOND — Edna Scott has been promoted to director of patient services for North Oaks Medical Center effective July 19.
Scott is a 29-year veteran North Oaks employee. She brings 15 years of supervisory experience to her new role helping to oversee the clinical care provided to patients across the health care continuum.
In making the announcement, North Oaks Chief Nursing Officer Kirsten Riney said, “Edna brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the nursing leadership team, and I look forward to working with her to engage our staff in the provision of high-quality, safe health care for our community.”
Since 2017, Scott has served as nursing operations manager for North Oaks Medical Center. Additional management experience includes fulfilling the roles of nursing support supervisor in 2016 and medicine unit coordinator for 10 years. She also worked in direct patient care as a charge nurse on the telemetry unit. While in nursing school, she gained experience as a nursing assistant, also on the hospital’s telemetry unit.
The North Oaks team honored Scott as a North Oaks Nurse Excellence award recipient in 2000 and 2010 and Leader of the Month in 2018.
Scott completed a master’s degree in nursing through the University of Phoenix based in Arizona. She earned bachelor’s degrees in nursing and business management from Southeastern Louisiana University.
Professionally, Scott belongs to the American Nurses Association and the Tangipahoa District Nurses Association, which honored her as a “Top Nurse” in 2017.
Scott, who upholds “listening with a humble heart” as a personal tenet of effective leadership, said she is looking forward to working closely with her colleagues and team to fulfill the North Oaks mission of improving lives.