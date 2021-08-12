It took days for Doris Hall's mail to arrive at her Denham Springs home last week — a seemingly minor inconvenience that ended up straining her personal budget.
"I was waiting on my food stamp card," said Hall, 50. "I had to spend my entire paycheck for a week buying groceries, on top of the gas and the bills, when my mail did not run from Saturday until like Thursday."
She wasn't the only one.
Hall said no one on her street received their mail during the same time frame. Others have expressed their frustrations on social media and considered approaching the U.S. Post Office in person to address their needs.
"Honestly, it’s not so much the entire town of Denham — it’s mostly the outlying areas that aren’t getting their mail," Hall said. "I live between Burgess and Dunn Road, between Lockhart and Arnold. The main thoroughfares are getting their mail, but the side streets aren’t getting theirs."
A spokesperson for the Louisiana division of USPS acknowledged officials are aware of the problem.
"We apologize for any inconvenience that may have been experienced by customers living in the Denham Springs area," spokesperson Albert Ruiz said in a statement. "Local management has been made aware and is taking steps to address the concerns."
A mail carrier for the area who spoke on the condition of anonymity for fear of losing her job said the lag is due to a combination of employees taking regularly scheduled summer vacation, getting sick with COVID-19, and caring for loved ones who are sick with the virus.
"There’s only so many people that come in that can cover for them," she said.
City carriers have been called in to run rural routes, she said, and some routes have only had service once or twice in two weeks.
Ruiz said that USPS "can confirm that our workforce, like others, is not immune to the human impacts of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic."
"We will continue flexing our available resources to match the workload and we are proud of the efforts of postal employees across Louisiana, and the nation, as they define essential public service every day," he said.
Ruiz urged any customers with concerns or questions to contact their local Post Office.
After Hall posted about the delay to a local Facebook group, someone replied to her saying people were sick and the department is understaffed.
"My heart goes out to those people," she said. "But a whole section of town shouldn’t have to go without mail for a week."