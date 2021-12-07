On Nov. 19, 15 members of the Hammond Round Table took a field trip to Fleur De Lis Tea Company on North Cooper Road in Amite.
Situated on 160 acres of pine forest, the property is owned by David Barron, of Hammond, and managed by Hans Marchese, previously of Austin, Texas.
Standing behind a table laden with tea paraphernalia, Barron and Marchese entertained the guests with information regarding tea and with how the Fleur De Lis came to be.
The visitors were seated at round tables on a porch facing a pond ringed by trees and plants.
After Barron retired, he chanced upon a friend, Buddy Lee, who owned a nursery and encouraged Barron to grow tea on his land in Amite. To bolster such an operation, Lee gave him 1,000 tea plants.
In a serendipitous moment, Barron met Marchese, a tea importer knowledgeable about tea, in New Orleans.
Outside of water, tea is the most consumed beverage in the world. The tea plant — Camellia sinensis — is native to China, and like its ornamental cousin common in Louisiana, it bears bright green leaves and white flowers.
As with all members of the Camellia family it needs to be planted in an area that is well drained. It takes five years for the plant to mature.
All tea comes from the same plant; the type and flavor (black, green, yellow and others) is determined by the oxidation/fermentation process.
Black tea, the most oxidized, has a strong color and flavor and is higher in caffeine. Green tea is produced by steaming the leaves and then drying them. It remains unoxidized. Yellow tea is produced by wrapping the leaves, then steaming them, and exposing them to a slow oxidation rate.
After the tea lesson, baked delicacies were served along with cup after cup of tea. The group tasted three types of tea and variations.
The group also toured the principal hall, which is undergoing construction. The room is filled with cypress details.