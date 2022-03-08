The Tangipahoa Parish Council has appointed Mark Mobley, a longtime banker and resident of Ponchatoula, to the Board of Commissioners for North Oaks Health System.
North Oaks also is known as Hospital Service District No. 1 of Tangipahoa Parish.
The council also appointed Angelique Richardson to her first full six-year term with the North Oaks Board of Commissioners. Richardson was previously appointed to complete the late Dr. Robert Barsley’s unexpired six-year term (December 2015 to January 2022), effective Nov. 12, 2019.
Richardson is a certified public accountant and longtime resident of Ponchatoula. She owns and serves as chief executive officer of Accentuate Financial LLC, an outsource CFO services firm based in her hometown.
The council appointed Mobley at its Dec. 13 meeting to replace Blake Daniels, who retired from the board effective Jan. 31 after completing two six-year terms of service.
A 44-year resident of Tangipahoa Parish, Mobley’s banking career spans 37 years. In 2019, he joined the national banking association The First as a senior vice president and commercial loan officer in his hometown. He came to The First from the former Florida Parishes Bank in Hammond, where he served as senior vice president and chief credit officer for eight years. His prior experience also includes leadership roles with Business First Bank in Mandeville, First Guaranty Bank in Hammond and the former Central Progressive Bank in Ponchatoula.
Other North Oaks Board of Commissioners members include Chair Ron Macaluso, and Vice Chair Ann Carruth, of Hammond; Terry Harper and Ron Orsi, of Loranger; and Joycelyn Lee, of Hammond.