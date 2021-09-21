Educating nearly 27,000 students each day is a formidable task, especially with the added challenges created by the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s a task that could not be done without the daily contributions of school nurses who are shouldering a great deal of responsibility on their campuses.
“Our school nurses have always been integral to the success and well-being of the students and employees on our campuses, but that statement holds even more truth in today’s COVID-impacted environment,” Superintendent Joe Murphy said.
Murphy said the district hired 17 new licensed practical nurses over the summer to help with the load of work that has increased. The new hires have increased the district’s total count of school nurses to 49. Of that count, 17 are registered nurses who serve multiple campuses and who supervise the LPNs on staff.
School Nurse Coordinator Jennifer Wilkinson said the district’s need for on-campus medical staff has increased greatly over the past year due to COVID-19 guidelines. She noted that school nurses have been required to report positive cases and to do contact tracing for students and staff.
She also said student medical needs have increased considerably over the years. More students have special needs that require greater care from licensed professionals rather than unlicensed staff or paraprofessionals. For example, she noted that diabetic students may need nurses to calculate their insulin dosage and administer their daily intake of insulin.
School nurses routinely administer medications and care for students, arrange health services for students with disabilities, and perform vision and hearing screenings across multiple grades to identify health concerns that would limit a child from learning. Their services decrease absenteeism and improve the overall health of the individuals.
“All in all, 40% of school-age children and adolescence have a least one chronic health condition such as asthma, diabetes, seizures and food allergies. Our school nurses are essential in the daily management of these conditions — they prevent costly emergency room visits, save parents from missing work to care for their children, and they save the students costly absences from school that could affect their ability to learn and participate in school activities,” Wilkinson said.
School nurses save school faculty and staff valuable time that they can dedicate to classroom learning that would otherwise be spent addressing health concerns of students, Murphy said.
“Our No. 1 priority is the safety and well-being of our students and employees,” Murphy said. “And besides the guidelines and procedures we put in place to help foster safe environments, our school nurses are our first line of defense.”