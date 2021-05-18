Competition and sportsmanship were both at a high level during the Class 5A pole vault event at the LHSAA state outdoor championship meet at LSU on May 8.
Live Oak’s Clayton Simms was trying to close out a high school career that saw him reach heights that were among the country’s best in the prep ranks. His primary competition, as it has been for three years, was Hammond’s Beau Domingue.
Simms and Domingue had gone head-to-head in state competition four times in three years, twice each in indoors and outdoors competition. Simms, who posted the top high school vault in the country on April 15 with a jump of 17 feet, 2¾ inches at Catholic High’s Grizzly Relays, had won every time.
This time was different.
Simms top effort on this day was 16-4 ¾. Domingue turned in a personal best clearing 17-0 ¼ to win the Class 5A pole vault in his last chance to defeat Simms.
“It’s never exactly what you want,” Simms said. “Sure, you always want to win, but I finished second to one of my best friends. I have been working with (Domingue) and training with him the last three years of my life … since I got into this sport.”
Simms and Domingue have been dueling for three years in an event that was dominated the previous four by Mondo Duplantis, the former Lafayette High vaulter and current world-record holder. It would be easy to gloss over the accomplishments of Simms and Domingue by trying to compare them to Duplantis, but it wouldn’t be fair to do so.
At any other time, each athlete’s body of work this season, among the best in the nation, would stand out on its own merit.
“This was my last high school meet ever and I wanted it to be one that I had a lot of fun at,” Simms said. “And it really was fun. I wanted to win, but I also had a good time out here competing with my friends. I graduate in a few days and everything is starting to sink in. This is one of the best times of my life and doing high school track is such a big part of that.”
Albany's Caden Boudreaux shines at track meet on short notice
Albany freshman Caden Boudreaux picked up a pair of third-place finishes at the state track meet despite missing all of indoor season and part of the outdoor season while she played basketball.
Boudreaux was third in the 1,600 and third in the 3,200 after both events were won by E.D. White’s Abbey Marie Ratliff.
“I know it sounds crazy, but I didn’t have much training coming into this because our season just ended with basketball,” Boudreaux said. “This was the first time we made it to regionals in maybe 15 years, but to come here, have a stable coach (Brentney Carroll) and train with her is the best.”