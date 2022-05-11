The Tangipahoa Parish Council has appointed John “Tree” Smith, of Amite, to the Board of Commissioners for Hood Memorial Hospital.
The commission also is known as Hospital Service District No. 2 of Tangipahoa Parish.
The council appointed Smith at its Feb. 14 meeting to fulfill the unexpired term of Arthur Mauterer, who resigned from the board for personal reasons. The current term will expire January 2024.
A lifetime resident of Tangipahoa Parish, Smith retired in January from the Tangipahoa Parish Clerk of Court’s office after 36 years of service under four administrations. He has pastored Mount Canaan Baptist Church in Arcola since 1994 and worked as a reserve sergeant with the Amite City Police Department since 2015.