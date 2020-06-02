LIVINGSTON — With the doors to its five branches shuttered as a precaution in the coronavirus pandemic, the Livingston Parish Library System has attempted new approaches to engage its patrons with hands-on projects that in the days before the quarantine attracted participants.
The latest such effort was making a cornhusk doll. Prior to the release of the video, which was filmed at the Walker-Denham Springs Branch, kits with all the necessary items were distributed from all the branches through a pickup system at tables placed in front of the branches.
The kits contained corn husks, twine for tying the husks, a cotton ball for the head and yarn for the hair. Also included were instructions on how to create the doll. The project was the brainchild of library staffer Kathy Tedaldi, who also was the doll instructor for the video. Patrons who picked up the kits in advance could access the video through the library system’s online offerings when it was first presented or they could access the information later and follow the directions at a convenient time.
Holley Hughes, an assistant librarian at the Main Branch in Livingston took the time Wednesday morning, the day of the video’s launch, to create one of the dolls so that she could offer tips on the process if requested to share her knowledge. Her initial advice was to soak the corn husks in water for at least 30 minutes to make them pliable enough to gather in the proper way to form the doll’s body. She then used the twine to tie the bundle together and then proceeded to finish the process.
“I’m no stranger to corn husk dolls," she said. "Even though I grew up in Denham Springs, when I was a child we would visit relatives in north Louisiana who lived on a farm and we would make corn husk dolls. It’s fun, it’s creative, and it will give some of our youngsters something to do with their parents. This can be something that children might want to keep on doing once they learn the basic techniques."
Jonathan Post, director of the Main Branch Library, who demonstrated the kits that were earlier dispensed, said, the husk doll-making activity is an extension of the libraries' programming. "Unfortunately, we can’t have visitors inside our libraries yet, but we are looking for ways to keep our patrons connected to the library," Post said. "This is just one more way that we are trying to stay relevant during these times that have changed the way that we usually serve the public.”
Post said the library offers a wealth of materials online that can be accessed on a 24-hour basis and that the library system just recently began its pickup program. Patrons can reserve materials through the library’s web site or by telephone and ask that the materials be placed outside on tables in front of each branch. When a patron arrives at the branch, they can make a telephone call to be sure that the materials they have reserved are ready for pickup.
“These unusual times have made us try unusual ways to provide services to the public. Our employees are working to see that we remain a source for entertainment and research during these sometimes trying times,” he said.