After more than a year of COVID-19 restrictions, families are ready for Halloween.
There are lots of activities planned for the little ghosts, goblins, princesses and superheroes.
Halloween events and hours
Parish: Trick-or-treat in the unincorporated areas of Livingston Parish will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Oct. 30.
Denham Springs: Trick-or-treat is from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Oct. 31.
Denham Springs: An annual Trunk-or-Treat event will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Oct. 30 at South Park on Vincent Road.
French Settlement: Trick-or-treat is 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Oct. 30.
Town of Livingston: Trick-or-treat is 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Oct. 30.
Walker: The pumpkins were late but are now on sale. The Pumpkin Patch is open behind the fishing pond at Sidney Hutchinson Park. All proceeds from the Pumpkin Patch will benefit the Challengers Program, an adaptive recreational sports league. The event aims to be annual.
Walker: First Fall Festival will be Oct. 30 at Sidney Hutchinson Park. The morning will begin with a Veteran’s Parade leaving Walker High School at 11 a.m. The Overtones Music School students will start the music entertainment with bluegrass and gospel music at 2 p.m. Clifton Brown and the Rusty Bucket Band will play from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. The city has partnered with churches to provide festival activities, which include face painting, a petting zoo and other activities.
Walker: Trick-or-treat is from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Oct. 31.
Library: Celebrate Halloween with the Livingston Parish Library and the Richard Scarry book "Busytown." Attendees ages 3-7 will read a story, watch a video and create a spooky, silly craft. Registration is required at www.mylpl.info or at the branch. The event is at the Albany-Springfield Branch on Oct. 28 at 6 p.m., (225) 686-4130; and at the Denham Springs-Walker Branch on Oct. 28 at 6 p.m. Call (225) 686-4130 for information.