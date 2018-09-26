THURSDAY
Teen Reads — "Star Wars Cantina": 4:30 p.m., Albany-Springfield Branch Library.
LEGO Club: 5:30 p.m., Watson Branch Library.
Prime Time: 5:30 p.m., Main Branch Library.
Wild Crafts: 5:30 p.m., Denham Springs-Walker Branch Library.
SATURDAY
Hungarian Harvest Dance: 6 p.m., American Legion Hall, La. 43, Springfield. The festive event will feature Hungarian singing, the traditional Harvest Dance and a wine auction. People will dance to the musical talents of Ernest Breaux and his Poo-Yai Band. There also will be Hungarian Cabbage rolls, cabbage noodles, Kolbasz (Hungarian sausage) po-boys and Hungarian pastries for sale. Tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for children 6-12 and free for children 5 and under.
MONDAY
Baby and Toddler Story Time: 9:45 a.m., Denham Springs-Walker Branch Library.
Story Time: 10:30 a.m., Denham Springs-Walker Branch Library.
Word Basics: 2 p.m., Denham Springs-Walker Branch Library. Students will learn the basic features of Word and how to type and format documents.
Tabletop Gaming Night: 6 p.m., Denham Springs-Walker Branch Library. Bring your friends and family to the library to learn new tabletop games or to play your old favorites.
TUESDAY
Story Time: 10:30 a.m., Denham Springs-Walker Branch Library.
Think You YouTube?: 4:30 p.m., Main Branch Library. Come join us for a night of YouTube fun filled with our favorite challenges, dances, trivia and more.
WEDNESDAY
Story Time: 10 a.m., Main Branch, Watson Branch, South Branch and Albany-Springfield Branch libraries.
After School: 2:30 p.m., Main Branch Library.
OCT. 4
Prime Time: 5:30 p.m., Main Branch Library.
ONGOING
Arts Council "Back to Nature" Exhibit: Arts Council of Livingston Parish, 133 Hummell St., Denham Springs. The Arts Council of Livingston Parish will host the Contemporary Fiber Artists Exhibit, “Back to Nature” for the month of October. This exhibit will feature both two and three dimensional works in fiber in a variety of genres. On display through Oct. 27. artslivingston.org