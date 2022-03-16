The 2022 Lloyd F. deGeneres Memorial Scholarship applications are available in the Denham Springs High Guidance Office. Deadline for submission is April 1.
This scholarship is awarded to a student who is of good character, shows initiative and exhibits a work ethic exemplified by Coach “D.” Applicants must plan to major in education or in a field of service such as nursing, social work, medicine or law enforcement.
Coach “D” or Big D, as he was known, graduated from Clinton High School and received a bachelors and masters from Southeastern Louisiana University. He retired from the Livingston Parish School System with 45 years of service, all at Denham Springs High. During those years, he impacted countless lives as a biology teacher and assistant principal, but the job he loved the most was coach.
He coached football, “the line,” for 25 years, along with track and field, and tennis.
He also taught many young people to drive during his years as a driver education teacher. He was known for his sense of humor and gruff demeanor that was a cover-up for a tender heart. He is in the Denham Springs High School Hall of Fame.