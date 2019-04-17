THURSDAY
Lego Challenge: 5:30 p.m., Albany-Springfield Branch.
Teen Anime Club: 5:30 p.m., Watson Branch Library.
Mermaid Magic: 6 p.m., Denham Springs-Walker Branch Library.
FRIDAY
Good Friday (Closure): All Livingston Parish Library branches will be closed in observance of Good Friday. Regular business hours will resume Saturday.
SATURDAY
Adulting 101: 10:30 a.m., South Branch Library. A new series at Livingston Parish Library designed to help you learn to successfully adult. Sessions can range from cooking and housework to landing the job and managing money.
LIGO SCIENCE SATURDAY: 1 p.m., LIGO, 19100 LIGO Lane, Livingston. Get a chance to tour the facility, participate in demonstrations and activities, view a film and experiment with interactive exhibits in the exhibit gallery.
MONDAY
Baby and Toddler Story Time: 9:45 a.m., Denham Springs-Walker Branch Library.
Story Time: 10:30 a.m., Denham Springs-Walker Branch Library.
Intermediate Excel: 6:30 p.m., Denham Springs-Walker Branch Library. This class will teach the student the basic features of Excel along with entering, sorting and computing data.
TUESDAY
Story Time: 10:30 a.m., Denham Springs-Walker Branch Library.
Mermaid Magic: 5 p.m., Main Branch Library.
Learn to Play Magic — The Gathering!: 6 p.m., Albany-Springfield Branch Library.
WEDNESDAY
Story Time: 10 a.m., Main Branch, Watson Branch, Albany-Springfield Branch and South Branch libraries.
APRIL 25
Teen Reads: 4:30 p.m., Albany-Springfield Branch Library.
For the Birds: 5:30 p.m., Denham Springs-Walker Branch Library.
LEGO Club: 5:30 p.m., Watson Branch Library.