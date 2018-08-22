WALKER — In a move to address the possible demolition of blighted structures, the City Council considered four cases at its regular monthly meeting on Aug. 13 and continued the cases against all four residences for later consideration.
During a discussion of the blighted properties brought before the council, Mayor Jimmy Watson said that while the city does not want to bring liens against property, some action must be taken to remove structures deemed unsightly and a potential threat to other residents in the neighborhood. In most cases, the city will be willing to work with property owners to settle cases involving condemned property, Watson said.
The first case involved mobile homes listed as being on property owned by Joseph Harper on Travis Street. Janice Harper said Joseph Harper, her brother, was deceased and that she had control of the property. She promised the council that she would have one of the mobile homes torn down but asked to be allowed to restore the other home as a residence for another brother. She conceded that the home was not connected to utilities.
Watson reminded Harper that city laws prohibit habitation of a dwelling without utilities but he said he would give Harper time to see what could be done about the mobile home and he asked that she and her brother come before the council at its next meeting on Sept. 10 to report on any progress made in restoring the trailer.
Watson, addressing the next case, this one involving a structure on property owned by George Perkins Jr., on Perkins Lane, said he had discussed the condemnation with Perkins and was assured that the structure would be restored to a condition that would allow it to be occupied. Watson said that Perkins was a licensed contractor. “He told me that he would get a permit and start restoring the building and I think it proper to give him time to finish the job,” Watson said. Watson added, “we will work with anyone, but if the improvements don’t get done, then we will have the property owners back here again to answer what they plan to do.”
Chief of Staff Jamie Etheridge, who brought the cases before the council, said of the proceedings, “what we are doing now is bringing attention to the problems we having with blighted homes and other buildings.”
Watson said that the city would continue to address the problem with blighted buildings in the future.
In a different matter, Etheridge told the council that a problem with drainage north of Railroad Avenue near Keith Street would require an outside contractor to rectify the situation. Etheridge said that a drainage system on Keith Street that acts as a bridge is, in reality, three culverts that must be removed and replaced with larger culverts. He estimated that the cost of the project will be about $154,000. He said city crews could possibly do the job but that would prohibit any work on drainage in other parts of the city. Etheridge said that engineers will continue to study the problem and then draw up specifications before the city calls for bids on the project.
Turning to another issue, Etheridge said that members of the church that owns the Palmetto Cemetery are working to learn the exact boundary lines that encircle the cemetery. Determining those lines for the cemetery, founded in 1840, is necessary before the church can fence in the cemetery. He explained that some of the plots are outside the cemetery and are on city property. “This has been a long-standing issue and we are working with the church to help them get the fence installed. There are also two columns marking the entrance to the cemetery that appear to be on city rights of way. However, that does not appear to be a problem and was never an issue. The city can work with the church on this and we can come to solution,” he said.
Linda Jackson, of the cemetery committee, who is working with the city on resolving the boundary issues, said her group had received a letter from the state attorney general’s office asking for progress on a resolution and said the group hopes to report soon that all graves will be included within the cemetery’s boundaries. She said that some questions remain concerning unmarked graves but that her group hopes to be able to prepare an exact map of where all the graves are located.