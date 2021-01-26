Holy Ghost Catholic School eighth grade Student of the Year Eliza Grace Foster has won the Diocesan eighth grade Student of the Year award for the Diocese of Baton Rouge.
The daughter of Lee Stephen and Greta Foster and sister to Porter, Eliza is a compassionate, inclusive and well-rounded student, the school said. Having maintained a 4.0 GPA throughout her time at Holy Ghost Catholic School, Eliza is a member of the Student Council, National Junior Honor Society, Tangipahoa 4-H Junior Leader Club and is an altar server.