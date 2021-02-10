The Ponchatoula Strawberry Festival is canceled for the second straight year due to the coronavirus pandemic, organizers of the festival announced Tuesday.
The 49th iteration of the festival, which draws strawberry farmers from Livingston and Tangipahoa parishes to display choice berries, was scheduled for April 9, 10 and 11.
The Farmer's Auction and Strawberry Queen's Pageant are still scheduled to go on as planned, organizers said.
The festival is next scheduled in 2022 on April 8, 9 and 10, organizers said.