Johnny Milazzo, CEO of Lard Oil Co., is scheduled to headline the Business & Industry Update hosted by the Livingston Parish Chamber. Milazzo will update the parish’s business association on the state of fuel pricing and its impact on the business community and consumers.
“As an association engaged in economic impacts to the parish’s business community, we knew it would be a hot topic. We appreciate Mr. Milazzo taking the time to bring this information to our businesses that includes the distributor’s view and pricing structure,” said April Wehrs, CEO of the Livingston Parish Chamber.
Kacie Stewart, Chamber Board chair, said, “Keeping the business community on alert and informed is a key area of the chamber. I encourage every business to take advantage of these opportunities afforded by the Chamber and thank Mr. Milazzo for his insight.”
The event will be at noon, Wednesday, April 27, at Forrest Grove in Denham Springs. It is open to people throughout the parish and beyond.
The event and registration can be found online at www.livingstonparishchamber.org or by contacting the chamber at (225) 665-8155.