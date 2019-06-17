A Livingston Parish grand jury has indicted a man accused of beating his uncle to death in March.

Jonathan Herrell, 25, was charged with second-degree murder in the March 30 death of Tommy Herrell, 59, according to a release from the 21st Judicial District Attorney's Office.

Authorities have previously said the Herrells got into an argument in a home in the 14000 block of Florida Boulevard in the town of Livingston, and Jonathan Herrell struck his uncle in the head with a baseball bat.

Jonathan Herrell was originally booked on a count of attempted murder but the count was upgraded to second-degree murder when Tommy Herrell died days later in a local hospital.

Herrell is scheduled for arraignment Wednesday.