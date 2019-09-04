The Livingston Parish Chamber of Commerce's Governmental Affairs Committee is hosting two candidate forums in September.
“Keeping voters informed is an important goal of the Governmental Affairs Committee," said April Wehrs, chamber president and CEO. "Hosting political forums like these are an excellent way for people to learn more about the candidates that they will be voting for in October.”
On Sept. 19, there will be a forum with state legislative candidates at Wholly Ground Coffeehouse, 27988 Walker South Road in Walker. There will be a chance to meet with candidates at 7:30 a.m. with the program starting at 8 a.m.
On Sept. 23, Livingston Parish Council candidates will have an opportunity to address voters at a forum at Wholly Ground in Walker. There will be an opportunity to meet candidates at 6:30 p.m. The forum begins at 7 p.m.
Governmental Affairs Committee Chairman Chad Bacas said, “We are expecting a lot of interest in these forums. The people of Livingston Parish are becoming increasingly more informed about their government and we are proud to play a part in that.”
The forums are free and open to area residents, however, there is limited seating available. The chamber requests that RSVPs are made on its website at www.livingstonparishchamber.org.