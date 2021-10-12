Halloween events and hours
The Livingston Parish Council voted to change the calendar day and hours for Trick-or-Treat in the unincorporated areas of Livingston Parish. Trick-or-treating will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Oct. 30.
Also, an annual Trunk-or-Treat event will be held at the same hours at South Park on Vincent Road in Denham Springs.
French Settlement: Trick-or-treat, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Oct. 30
Town of Livingston: Trick-or-treat, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Oct. 30
Walker: First Pumpkin Patch is open through Nov. 12 at Sidney Hutchinson Park. All proceeds from the Pumpkin Patch will benefit the Challengers Program, an adaptive recreational sport league. The event aims to be annual.
Walker: First Fall Festival Oct. 30 at Sidney Hutchinson Park. The morning will begin with a Veteran’s Parade leaving Walker High School at 11 a.m. The Overtones Music School students will start the music entertainment with bluegrass and gospel music at 2 p.m. Clifton Brown and the Rusty Bucket Band will play from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.The city has partnered with churches to provide festival activities, which include face painting, a petting zoo and other activities.
Walker: Trick-or-treat, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Oct. 31
Denham Springs: Trick-or-treat, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Oct. 31
Scary time for kids
Richard Scarry wrote a lot of popular children’s books, and the Livingston Parish Library is using his “Busytown” as the basis for A Very “Scarry” Halloween Party for ages 3-7.
This program may have Scarry in the name, but it will be anything but frightening. Celebrate Halloween with the residents of the book as attendees read a story, watch a video and create a spooky, silly craft. Registration is required at www.mylpl.info or at the branch.
The event is at the Albany-Springfield Branch on Oct. 28 at 6 p.m., (225) 686-4130; and at the Denham Springs-Walker Branch on Oct. 28 at 6 p.m. Call (225) 686-4130 for information.
Seeking female leaders to honor
The Livingston Parish Chamber of Commerce has opened nominations for the Livingston Women’s Leadership Award, recognizing women of excellence who live, work and/or volunteer in Livingston Parish. Nominations for the awards are open through Oct. 21. Nomination forms can be found at livingstonparishchamber.org under the events calendar tab.
Other dates to remember
- The Oct. 9 election has been moved to Nov. 13 and the Nov. 13 election to Dec. 11.
Walker events
- Christmas events on Dec. 18 include a parade in the morning starting at Walker High School, Santa in the Park and fireworks at dark.
Denham Springs events
- Lighting of Old City Hall — Nov. 26
- Chef’s Evening — Dec. 2
- Live Nativity — Dec. 4
- Kiwanis Christmas tree lighting — Dec. 9
- Kiwanis Christmas Parade — Dec. 11