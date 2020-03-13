WALKER — In an effort to streamline the collection of fees and taxes from business owners who hold occupational licenses, the City Council on March 9 unanimously adopted a resolution that authorizes Mayor Jimmy Watson to enter into an agreement with a private processing firm to handle all such collections.
The city will retain the services of Avenu Insights Analytics, LLC, for what is termed “remittance processing services.” Chief of Staff Jamie Etheridge said all taxes and fees that businesses must pay to the city will now be paid to Avenu Insights Analytics. He said this will make collection of such revenues more efficient for the city and for businesses. The new service went into effect March 10.
“Retaining the services of this company will ease and make smoother the task of collecting occupational taxes. The city now receives tax remittances on a one check per business basis at irregular times that make the bookkeeping process difficult. The company we are hiring will handle all collections and give the city one check per year. This is a far better process than what we have had to use in the past,” Etheridge said.
Watson said in the past it was difficult for the city’s staff to keep up with how businesses were paying what they owed and sometimes "we didn’t know if the amounts were correct or not. This way, we will have a professional firm doing this task for us. It will be much more accurate and efficient.”
Etheridge said all businesses with occupational licenses will be notified by mail of the new procedures. Avenu will send individualized forms to all known taxpayers, and the taxpayers will remit payments to Avenu. Avenu will provide the city with monthly reports, including payments listings showing all monies received, as well as a detail and summary reconciliation report that corresponds to the city’s account numbers and fees paid to Avenu. Avenu will also provide delinquency notifications and follow-ups to those notifications.
The company will be paid a small fee based on the number of businesses served.
In other business, the council approved a plan to restructure several of the city’s departments. What was formerly known as the Public Works Department will now be split into three separate entities.
Watson said the Walker Gas Department will be a city department on its own. Larry Williams, who has directed activities associated with supplying gas for a number of years, will be named director of the newly formed gas department.
Watson said the city operates “one of the largest gas departments in the state," stretching from Live Oak in the northern part of the parish and on to St. Helena Parish. He said the change with streamline the process and improve service to customers.
Jody Stanford, another veteran employee, will be the director of the newly designated water and sewer department. The newly established Department of Public Works will be charged with streets and drainage maintenance and other special projects such as emergency preparedness. Watson said a director for that department will be named later.
At the same meeting Etheridge told the council that extensive improvements have been made to the city’s baseball facilities at Sidney Hutchinson Park. Etheridge said earlier this month concrete had been poured in areas around three of the new baseball fields and that fencing has commenced. He said improvements to those fields should be completed within the next few weeks. Lighting is being installed on one of the baseball fields and at the Challenger Field.
It was announced that on March 28, the Livingston Parish Chamber of Commerce will be hold its Litter Free day from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Etheridge said volunteers for the Walker litter cleanup are asked to gather at City Hall to begin the day’s activities. At the conclusion of the event, a free luncheon will be provided at Walk-Ons at the Juban’s Crossing shopping center.