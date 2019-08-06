Livingston Parish polls are set to be busy come Oct. 12, when voters will have their say in a potentially brand new parish council, president, sheriff, assessor, clerk, coroner and more.
Qualifying for the Oct. 12 election began Tuesday and will run through close of business Thursday. If a candidate secures 50 percent of the vote on election day they will have won the seat, but if not, the top two candidates will move to a runoff race Nov. 16.
In the top parish positions, incumbent Parish President Layton Ricks is the only candidate who had qualified for his seat as of Tuesday afternoon. Ricks has served two terms and was at the helm during the disastrous 2016 flood and the ongoing recovery.
Ricks said in a June campaign announcement that if granted another term, his goals include infrastructure improvements around Juban Crossing and improvements that will attract jobs and industry.
All nine districts on the parish council are up for re-election, and almost all incumbents have now formally expressed their interest in keeping their seat at the table.
Jeff Ard (District 1), Garry "Frog" Talbert (District 2), Maurice "Scooter" Keen (District 3), John Wascom (District 4), Bubba Harris (District 5), Tracy Girlinghouse (District 7), and council president Shane Mack (District 9) had all qualified. District 6 and 8 incumbents, Jeff Averett and Tab Lobell, had not qualified as of Tuesday.
Four newcomers have qualified, however, for Averett's seat. Derek Babcock, Muriel Laws, Steve McDaniel, and Gerald McMorris have all qualified as of Tuesday afternoon.
Randy Delatte and Barry Hardy have qualified for Lobell's seat.
Kyle "Hoot" Parker is challenging Talbert for his District 2 seat, Julius Craig is challenging Ard in District 1 and both Shannon Sloan and Brian Ross are in competition for District 3. All other incumbents are currently running unopposed.
Incumbent Clerk of Court Jason Harris and incumbent Assessor Jeff Taylor are currently unopposed. Incumbent Jason Ard has qualified as the only candidate so far in the Sheriff's race, and no candidates have as yet filed for the Coroner's office, which is held by Ron Coe.
The recent retirement of 21st Judicial District Court Judge Doug Hughes left a seat in Division D open in late June. Brian Abels, of Denham Springs, is the only candidate who's qualified for the judge seat as of Tuesday.
One candidate, Cary Mosby, had qualified for the troubled French Settlement Police Chief position. Former chief Harry Brignac stepped down from his role in late 2018 after multiple allegations surfaced during a state audit that landed him malfeasance in office charges. In part, Brignac was charged with letting his wife drive a patrol car despite being unlicensed, and charging personal fuel expenses to a village credit card.
Brignac had been the village's police chief more than 30 years before stepping down. The village's board of alderman in November appointed interim chief William Bliss, who said at the time he would not run for the position come election time.
Robert Stewart has filed as the only candidate for an alderman position in the Town of Livingston, and incumbents Caleb Atwell and John Henry have filed for the two Town of Killian aldermen seats. Incumbent Chad Morello is the only candidate to have qualified as of Tuesday afternoon for the two open Town of Springfield aldermen seats.