WATSON — Livingston Parish public school officials and community leaders gathered Sept. 12 to break ground on a new baseball-softball complex at Live Oak High School.
Officials said construction will soon begin on the new $6.8 complex at Live Oak High School, which will include artificially turfed fields, covered grandstands, coaches offices, team locker-rooms, an indoor hitting facility, press boxes and lights.
School officials said the complex is expected to be completed by next school year.
The new complex will be on campus adjacent to the football field. The facilities will feature teaching technology that will allow the coaches to film practice and analyze the players’ hitting and pitching techniques.
“These new facilities will allow our school to bring our baseball and softball program to the next level,” Live Oak High School Principal Beth Jones said.
Jones said the turfed indoor facility will allow students to practice in inclement weather, and having the complex on campus will improve safety, as students will not have to leave the campus for practice.