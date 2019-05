ABC Insurance celebrates a ribbon-cutting at its new Walker location, 28955 Walker South Road, Suite 300, on April 25 with the Livingston Parish Chamber of Commerce. The company, in addition to a wide array of insurance products, also provides notary and DMV services. Attendees include, from left, front row, Theodis Quarles, Shea Tierney, Carmen Herrmann, Brenda Shilling and Kelly Cormier; and back row, Erica Paige, Mike Cotton, Jimmy Watson, Jamie Etheridge, Steve Bernard and Amy Kennedy.