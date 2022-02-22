The newly formed Northshore Arts Foundation Inc. is finalizing plans for its inaugural two-day event, Northshore Arts in Bloom, an exhibition spotlighting various mediums of artistic and cultural expression.
The event is set for April 1-2 at various venues in historic downtown Hammond.
Pat Graves, a local business leader and one of the founders of the foundation, said the group's mission is to "create and encourage cultural enrichment for all ages through visual enjoyment, participation and education."
Northshore Arts in Bloom is designed to explore the arts through presentations of floral displays, paintings, playwriting and lectures, she said.
Graves said that through participation with her friend Linda Ryan in floral design competitions held at the New Orleans Museum of Art, she became interested in bringing a similar artistic endeavor to the north shore.
“I really enjoyed participating in the floral design shows. … I met some wonderful people and came to know some incredibly talented artists and I just kept thinking that we have many talented and creative artists right here on the north shore. A group of us met and decided to form the foundation and to present our first show, which we named Northshore Arts in Bloom,” she said.
"I believe that the arts are very important to a community," she said. "Participation in the various forms of art enhances learning and critical thinking. We think that the Arts in Bloom presentation will not only demonstrate the quality of local talent, it will also bring many visitors to the area for the two days of the presentation.”
Featured will be a floral competition, a professional floral exhibition, a playwriting contest, an art show at the Hammond Regional Arts Center, gardening lectures and an art and flowers market at the farmers market hosted by the Hammond Downtown Development District.
Events start with a Patrons’ Party at the Columbia Theater at 6 p.m. Friday, April 1.
The floral design competition and the professional floral exhibition will be held at the Columbia Theater on Saturday, April 2, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Play readings will be offered at the Reimers Theater on Saturday from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. The art show at the Hammond Regional Arts Center will be available for viewing on Saturday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. On Saturday morning, the art and flower market will be part of the farmers market, which is open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
On Saturday, a series of lectures will be held at the Reimers Theater. Presenters will be Clark Robertson, who will discuss “Louisiana Super Plants and Star Performers for Your Landscape,” and Mary Helen Ferguson, who will offer “ From Flowers to Fruits — Planting a Landscape That You can Harvest.”
Graves said the floral competition will be held for designers to interpret paintings through floral arrangements. Each competitor will be assigned a different painting from a private collection. The floral designs will be professionally judged and prizes will be awarded to the top designs. All interested parties are welcome to compete and an early sign-up is encouraged because of limited space.
Three professional floral artists will showcase how flowers can be used for artistic expression on a grand scale, she said.
An international one-act playwriting contest will feature three categories of competitors — adult, youth and teen. The winning playwright in each category will be awarded a staged reading of their play at the event.
The New Orleans Art Association will present the exhibit at the Hammond Regional Arts Center based on the theme “Arts in Bloom.” Artists will display interpretive art in several different media. The opening reception will coordinate with the opening of the Northshore Arts in Bloom event on Friday evening.
Graves said tickets are on sale in the flowering categories: the Full Bouquet Ticket, $125; the Nosegay Ticket, $40; and the Single Rose Ticket, $15. For additional information about what each ticket entitles the holder to and to purchase tickets, those interested are asked to visit northshoreartsfoundation.com, email the arts@northshoreartsfoundation.com or call (985) 543-4371.
“Our ultimate goal is create a ‘north shore off Broadway’ where we can nurture artists and where we can bring the people and the artists together," Graves said. "I believe that there is a tremendous amount of talent in this area just bubbling under the surface that needs some help in developing. It certainly doesn’t hurt to dream about what is possible in the area of the arts here on the north shore. We have so much talent here and we need to celebrate that talent. Arts in Bloom is that celebration. We hope that we are starting something that will grow and become increasingly popular and successful through the years.”
Among the groups who have joined together to form the Northshore Arts Foundation are the Hammond Regional Arts Center, the Hammond Art Guild, the Hammond Garden Club and Southeastern Louisiana University through the Columbia Theater.