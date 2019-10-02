The Livingston Parish Chamber announced the 2019 recipients of the Women’s Leadership Awards on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, at the Women’s Leadership Event. The awards were presented to six women who live, work or volunteer in Livingston Parish and have exhibited excellence in their area of expertise and paved the way for the success of other women, including, from left, Melissa Ott, Pelican State Credit Union; Lisa Roache, CEO, Gainey's Concrete Products; Lizette Leader, Northshore Technical Community College; Sommer Purvis, Livingston Parish Public Schools; Lynda Gardiner, Primerica; and Erica Ard, Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office.