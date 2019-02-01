The French Settlement police chief is now a convicted felon after he pleaded no contest to malfeasance in office Friday, resolving a case that has effectively ended his decades long law enforcement career in the village.

Harry Brignac was arrested twice on malfeasance in office last fall, first on accusations he was using public funds to buy gas for his personal vehicle and later because authorities said he directed his wife to drive his marked police unit with a suspended license.

He resigned from the elected position of police chief in October following his second arrest.

The 21st Judicial District Attorney's Office said in a news release Friday that Brignac entered a plea of no contest to one felony count of malfeasance in office. He was given a suspended sentence and placed on probation for one year. His plea encompassed both allegations.

French Settlement is a village of 1,200 people in southern Livingston Parish. The police department has two officers and a chief of police. Brignac served as chief for seven terms after first being elected in 1988. His most recent term would have expired in 2020.

"The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office did a very thorough and professional job with this investigation," said 21st Judicial District Attorney Scott Perrilloux. "While it is never a desirable situation to prosecute a law enforcement official, it is important for the public to know that we will always hold them accountable when it is proven that the law has been broken."

Brignac was also ordered to pay court costs and $60 in restitution to the town of French Settlement.

Court documents indicate the former police chief was captured on video using his town fuel card to buy $60 worth of gas for his personal vehicle in May. Investigators also noted several other "questionable transactions," most stemming from the fact that Brignac was reporting miles per gallon well below what his vehicle should have been getting.

Officials also noted in the news release that Brignac is not the only small town police chief in Livingston Parish to face similar allegations in recent months. Former Killian Police Chief Dennis Hill also pleaded no contest to a malfeasance count in December after a legislative auditor's report found he was billing the town for hours he didn't work and similarly misusing his fuel card.