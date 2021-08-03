HAMMOND — The children of 1,200 families will be going back to school soon with new backpacks filled with necessary school supplies, thanks to the efforts of volunteers who assisted in the latest Back 2 School Bash.
The initiative started by the late Judge Grace Gassaway who presided over the Hammond City Court for 24 years before she died several months ago.
Gassaway and her staff at the City Court, with the assistance of the Hammond Mayor’s Office, started the free school supplies giveaway program many years ago in an effort to address a community need. Her staff, including Guy Recotta, clerk of the City Court; Carolyn Davis, judicial assistant for the City Court; and Renee Barber, director of the court’s Families in Need of Services Division; were among the large group of volunteers passing out the backpacks at Hammond Westside Montessori School on July 30.
Barber said the program began early in the day and that by midafternoon, all the backpacks loaded with supplies available had been claimed.
“It was a long day, but thanks to the volunteers who came from community churches, businesses, civic groups and others, we were able to distribute all the backpacks and supplies that we prepared. The Back 2 School Bash is a lot of work, but it is very rewarding,” Barber said.
Volunteers working with the program raised $5,000 to purchase the school supplies.
“Without the generosity of the community, there is no way that we could hold our annual backpack and school supplies program," Barber said. "Our community is very giving and every year when we ask for monetary contributions and for volunteers, we get positive responses. The students who received all these school supplies will be better equipped to start the new school year thanks to the generosity of so many.”
Davis said the Back 2 School Bash was important to Gassaway and that all involved in the program were “eager to continue this mission in her honor. Grace Gassaway meant so much to Hammond and the surrounding communities and all involved in the bash are only too eager to see that we continue with the program in her honor and for the children who need these school supplies.”
To efficiently distribute the backpacks, volunteers manned stations alongside the driveway at the front of the school. Those picking up the backpacks were greeted by the volunteers who then delivered the number of requested backpacks. Among those passing out the backpacks were two members of the Louisiana National Guard: PFC Brandon Cato and Pvt. Christian Rousseau.
Cato said the Guard encourages them to contribute community service and "so we chose to spend the day helping out with the Back 2 School Bash. It’s a rewarding experience … all who have come to get the school supplies seem grateful for the help.”