Neighbors Federal Credit Union hosted an online tournament with its 15 mascot schools. For the second consecutive year, Live Oak has won the tournament securing $1,500 for the school, a news release said.
The tournament had more than 11,000 participants with Live Oak defeating Woodlawn High School 702-492 in the championship round. As the runner-up, Woodlawn secured $500 for the school.
The intent of the campaign was to raise awareness for the Mascot Checking program and how it has provided more than $163,000 for local schools.
Neighbors posted links to polls on its blog and shared them on social media throughout the tournament. Neighbors encouraged the schools to lobby for votes to advance in the tournament.
On social media, Neighbors posted and tagged the schools in each matchup and included a promotional sentence telling supporters about the funds the accounts have raised and how they can open an account.